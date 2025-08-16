Vaghani Techno-Build standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Vaghani Techno-Build rose 900.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.150 0 OPM %40.000 -PBDT0.100.01 900 PBT0.100.01 900 NP0.100.01 900
