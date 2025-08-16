Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaghani Techno-Build standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Vaghani Techno-Build standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Vaghani Techno-Build rose 900.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.150 0 OPM %40.000 -PBDT0.100.01 900 PBT0.100.01 900 NP0.100.01 900

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ajel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Ajel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Lords Mark India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Lords Mark India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Niwas Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Niwas Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Watermarke Estates Pvt standalone net profit declines 39.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Watermarke Estates Pvt standalone net profit declines 39.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Earlysalary Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 68.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Earlysalary Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 68.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon