With effect from 19 April 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Valiant Organics announced that Arvind Chheda (DIN: 00299741) who was appointed as the Managing Director of the Company, has retired from the post of Managing Director pursuant to completion of his tenure with effect from the close of business hours of 19 April 2024.