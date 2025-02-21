Friday, February 21, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vedanta Ltd spurts 1.16%, rises for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd spurts 1.16%, rises for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 438.55, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.53% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% jump in NIFTY and a 7% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Vedanta Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 438.55, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 22810.7. The Sensex is at 75366.78, down 0.49%. Vedanta Ltd has slipped around 2.87% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8523, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 438.6, up 0.96% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 61.53% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% jump in NIFTY and a 7% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 11.89 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

