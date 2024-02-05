Sensex (    %)
                        
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 58.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 17.30% to Rs 132.69 crore
Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 58.01% to Rs 25.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 132.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 113.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales132.69113.12 17 OPM %39.4239.14 -PBDT51.3542.30 21 PBT36.8122.02 67 NP25.8516.36 58
First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

