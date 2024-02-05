Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 58.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 17.30% to Rs 132.69 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 58.01% to Rs 25.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 132.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 113.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.132.69113.1239.4239.1451.3542.3036.8122.0225.8516.36