Visagar Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales rise 748.72% to Rs 69.85 crore
Net loss of Visagar Financial Services reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 748.72% to Rs 69.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales69.858.23 749 OPM %-0.674.50 -PBDT-0.720.37 PL PBT-0.740.37 PL NP-0.740.37 PL
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

