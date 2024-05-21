Vodafone Idea allots 139.54 cr equity shares on preferential basis

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 664,834,567,380/- to Rs 678,788,837,720/-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Vodafone Idea has allotted 139,54,27,034 equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 14.87 per share aggregating to Rs 2075 crore to Oriana Investments (Aditya Birla Group entity forming part of the promoter group), on a preferential basis.