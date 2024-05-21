Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vodafone Idea allots 139.54 cr equity shares on preferential basis

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Vodafone Idea has allotted 139,54,27,034 equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 14.87 per share aggregating to Rs 2075 crore to Oriana Investments (Aditya Birla Group entity forming part of the promoter group), on a preferential basis.
Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 664,834,567,380/- to Rs 678,788,837,720/-.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayUS presidential PollsIPL 2024 Qualifier 1, KKR vs SRHIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon