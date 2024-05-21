DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 232.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 152.88% to Rs 17.12 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 74.14% to Rs 11.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 86.03% to Rs 47.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of DRC Systems India rose 232.77% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 152.88% to Rs 17.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.