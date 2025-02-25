Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes jump at Apollo Tyres Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Apollo Tyres Ltd counter

Image

Feb 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Ltd clocked volume of 5.77 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55749 shares

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 February 2025.

Apollo Tyres Ltd clocked volume of 5.77 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55749 shares. The stock lost 0.20% to Rs.400.50. Volumes stood at 2.28 lakh shares in the last session.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd witnessed volume of 5.71 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.16% to Rs.1,469.90. Volumes stood at 5474 shares in the last session.

 

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd clocked volume of 1.46 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56259 shares. The stock gained 5.27% to Rs.898.40. Volumes stood at 18197 shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd saw volume of 14769 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6755 shares. The stock dropped 1.28% to Rs.1,418.00. Volumes stood at 9159 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Gas Ltd notched up volume of 42121 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27242 shares. The stock slipped 3.34% to Rs.393.00. Volumes stood at 26711 shares in the last session.

Feb 25 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

