Volumes jump at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
DCM Shriram Ltd saw volume of 7373 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2383 shares
Esab India Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 March 2024.
DCM Shriram Ltd saw volume of 7373 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2383 shares. The stock increased 4.81% to Rs.911.65. Volumes stood at 956 shares in the last session.
Esab India Ltd notched up volume of 1389 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 569 shares. The stock rose 4.83% to Rs.5,030.00. Volumes stood at 736 shares in the last session.
Adani Power Ltd clocked volume of 2.19 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.25% to Rs.524.75. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.
Coforge Ltd witnessed volume of 12445 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6895 shares. The stock dropped 6.00% to Rs.5,750.10. Volumes stood at 2486 shares in the last session.
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 8557 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4837 shares. The stock dropped 5.00% to Rs.7,163.15. Volumes stood at 2926 shares in the last session.
First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

