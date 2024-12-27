Business Standard

Volumes jump at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Finolex Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 3.35 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51139 shares

Escorts Kubota Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 December 2024.

Finolex Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 3.35 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51139 shares. The stock increased 8.96% to Rs.259.00. Volumes stood at 35190 shares in the last session.

Escorts Kubota Ltd saw volume of 17223 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5754 shares. The stock increased 4.42% to Rs.3,291.55. Volumes stood at 3478 shares in the last session.

 

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd notched up volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43735 shares. The stock rose 2.34% to Rs.720.10. Volumes stood at 46137 shares in the last session.

Grasim Industries Ltd notched up volume of 24708 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10730 shares. The stock rose 0.77% to Rs.2,500.35. Volumes stood at 5939 shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd clocked volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55009 shares. The stock gained 1.44% to Rs.320.05. Volumes stood at 47001 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

