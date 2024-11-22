Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Adani Green Energy Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Adani Green Energy Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Ltd notched up volume of 8.31 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares

JM Financial Ltd, Clean Science & Technology Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 November 2024.

Adani Green Energy Ltd notched up volume of 8.31 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.20% to Rs.1,098.20. Volumes stood at 4.97 lakh shares in the last session.

 

JM Financial Ltd witnessed volume of 22.31 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.87% to Rs.133.00. Volumes stood at 4.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd witnessed volume of 33076 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8335 shares. The stock increased 1.07% to Rs.1,292.95. Volumes stood at 3437 shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd recorded volume of 2.89 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75492 shares. The stock gained 2.26% to Rs.557.70. Volumes stood at 25541 shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd registered volume of 4.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.34% to Rs.154.25. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Starc, Hazlewood dent India on the 1st morning

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank, IT cos push Sensex 700 pts higher; Nifty at 23,550; Adani Ent up 3%

Ship, Shipping industry

SCI shares sail up to 6% after Union govt lists three shipping bills

Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra elections: Uddhav camp bolts doors to prevent horse trading

PremiumClass, School, Teacher, Students, Student, Education, Study

India's goal to improve higher education enrolment seems hard to get

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon