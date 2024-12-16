Business Standard
Volumes spurt at Jubilant Pharmova Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 December 2024.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd notched up volume of 5.34 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18403 shares. The stock slipped 2.06% to Rs.1,093.20. Volumes stood at 17130 shares in the last session.

 

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd saw volume of 2.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26087 shares. The stock increased 9.15% to Rs.231.45. Volumes stood at 21924 shares in the last session.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd registered volume of 96529 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36031 shares. The stock rose 3.43% to Rs.671.50. Volumes stood at 38641 shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 37604 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14922 shares. The stock increased 0.47% to Rs.1,045.80. Volumes stood at 36870 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd clocked volume of 8626 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3939 shares. The stock gained 2.40% to Rs.2,818.25. Volumes stood at 3690 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

