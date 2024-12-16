Business Standard
SEMEC enters into charter hire service for its vessel SEAMEC SWORDFISH

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
SEAMEC has entered into a Bimco Charter Party dated 15 December 2024 with Mermaid Subsea Services, Saudi Arabia for Charter Hire of its Vessel SEAMEC SWORDFISH for working in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and UAE.

The Charter Hire will be for a firm period of 50 days with option for extension on mutually agreed terms. The Charter Hire to commence within the window of 16 December 2024 to 23 December 2024.

The Total value for the firm period is USD 3.46 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

