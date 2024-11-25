Business Standard
Wardwizard Innovations announces collaboration with Ampvolts

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

For setting up EV charging infrastructure in India and globally

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ampvolts (formerly Quest Softech (India)), a prominent EV charging stations and infrastructure provider. This strategic collaboration aims to advance green mobility solutions by leveraging the synergies of both organizations to develop robust EV charging infrastructure in India and globally.

As part of the agreement, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility will play a pivotal role in identifying strategic locations for setting up EV charging stations and serving as the front end partner for key projects. The company will also ensure the provision of necessary resources, including financial support, to bolster the development of a comprehensive EV ecosystem.

 

Ampvolts will complement this partnership by supplying state-of-the-art electric vehicle charging equipment, including chargers and associated hardware, to Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited. They will also provide customized CMS software solutions to facilitate payment gateways and online monitoring systems. The company will also extend its Battery as a Service (BaaS) offerings to Wardwizard's B2B clients, delivering innovative and comprehensive solutions to enhance business operations.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

