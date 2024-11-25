Business Standard
Dhanuka Agritech to acquire Bayer's crop protection products

Dhanuka Agritech to acquire Bayer's crop protection products

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Dhanuka Agritech has signed an agreement with Bayer AG, Germany for the acquisition of the crop protection active ingredients named Iprovalicarb and Triadimenol along with the trademark Melody for Iprovalicarb. This Agreement signed by Dhanuka is subject to completion of certain closing actions. This acquisition will help Dhanuka to expand its business in India and in overseas markets and with this Dhanuka will make its global presence.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

