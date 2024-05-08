Business Standard
Westlife Foodworld appoints CFO

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
With effect from 09 May 2024
Westlife Foodworld has announced the appointment of Hrushit Shah as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effect from 9 May 2024. Hrushit will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of financial management and strategy to ensure the company's financial success. In his new role, Hrushit will work closely with the leadership team to devise effective financial strategies for the company.
Prior to joining Westlife Foodworld, Hrushit was Vice President - Finance for Pidilite Indsutries Ltd. In a career spanning over 18 years, he has worked with multiple organizations like the Landmark Group, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, and Marico Limited across various roles. He is a Chartered Accountant (CA) with diverse industry experience across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the US. His areas of expertise include multiple aspects of financial management, like strategic planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial controlling, treasury management, and financial analysis.
First Published: May 08 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

