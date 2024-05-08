BSE consolidated net profit rises 17.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 110.37% to Rs 544.77 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 252.74% to Rs 778.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 220.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.19% to Rs 1592.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 924.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of BSE rose 17.39% to Rs 107.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 110.37% to Rs 544.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 258.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.