Wipro collaborates with Centre for Brain Research at IISc

To develop new technologies to support prevention and management of health disorders

Wipro's research & development (R&D) team, part of Lab45, will design and develop a personal care engine - an AI that will take into account an individual's health history, desired health state, and other behavioral responses - to promote healthy aging, positive lifestyle changes, and psycho-social wellbeing to meaningfully improve an individual's health over time.

The personal care engine will focus on reducing and managing the risk of cardiovascular disease and correlated neurodegenerative disorders, by using AI to personalize its interaction with users, optimizing for their long-term health and wellbeing.

Wipro will test the engine through a digital app-based trial in collaboration with CBR at IISc. This trial will generate valuable evidence regarding the engine's effectiveness for contexts that are deeply relevant for long-term health outcomes.

Wipro's technological expertise combined with CBR's leading brain science research will unlock new possibilities for patient care and cognitive and overall health. The combined R&D prowess of both institutions will develop systems that deliver better health outcomes at population scale.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Wipro announced a collaboration with the Centre for Brain Research (CBR), an autonomous, non-profit research organization, hosted at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). This partnership will focus on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics to develop new technologies that will provide precision support towards the prevention and management of long-term health disorders.