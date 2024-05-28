Business Standard
MT Educare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 5.36% to Rs 9.63 crore
Net Loss of MT Educare reported to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 47.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.36% to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 27.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 60.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.66% to Rs 47.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.639.14 5 47.3358.19 -19 OPM %-52.23-320.02 --16.54-54.36 - PBDT-7.48-29.47 75 -15.95-35.77 55 PBT-9.95-32.92 70 -26.31-46.69 44 NP-10.40-47.38 78 -27.65-60.71 54
First Published: May 28 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

