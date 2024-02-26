Xchanging Solutions Ltd Falls 4.52%

Xchanging Solutions Ltd has added 28.66% over last one month compared to 3.29% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.1% rise in the SENSEX

Xchanging Solutions Ltd lost 4.52% today to trade at Rs 142.55. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.53% to quote at 38425.01. The index is up 3.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, LTIMindtree Ltd decreased 0.97% and Persistent Systems Ltd lost 0.84% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 27.06 % over last one year compared to the 22.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Xchanging Solutions Ltd has added 28.66% over last one month compared to 3.29% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.1% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 47123 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.84 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 176.9 on 20 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 51.67 on 28 Mar 2023.

