Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Toyam Sports partners with World Championship of Legends

Image

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Toyam Sports (TSL) announced its partnership with the World Championship of Legends (WCL) through its subsidiary, Pacific Star Sports (PSS). This noteworthy partnership signifies TSL's substantial investment in the upcoming T20 cricket league, scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, United Kingdom, from July 3 to July 13, 2024.
WCL, approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), is a creation of Zabawa Entertainment, a distinguished Bollywood film and music production company with roots in India and Dubai. Boasting an impressive lineup, the league will feature legendary cricket players from the Yesteryear, including iconic figures such as Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Bret Lee and many more.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Adding to the star-studded ensemble, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn joins as the coowner of WCL, bringing his support and enthusiasm to this extraordinary cricketing spectacle. The tournament's presentation will be spearheaded by Indian travel company EaseMyTrip.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate shares rise

Monthly household consumption expenditure more than doubled in last decade, HCES Survey Reveals

India's Forex Reserves Fall $5.24 Billion To $617.23 Billion

Gensol Engineering wins two EPC projects of Rs 337.70 cr

CreditAccess Grameen's AUM cross Rs 25,000 cr

GIFT Nifty indicates dull opening

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon