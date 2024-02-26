Toyam Sports partners with World Championship of Legends

Toyam Sports (TSL) announced its partnership with the World Championship of Legends (WCL) through its subsidiary, Pacific Star Sports (PSS). This noteworthy partnership signifies TSL's substantial investment in the upcoming T20 cricket league, scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, United Kingdom, from July 3 to July 13, 2024.

WCL, approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), is a creation of Zabawa Entertainment, a distinguished Bollywood film and music production company with roots in India and Dubai. Boasting an impressive lineup, the league will feature legendary cricket players from the Yesteryear, including iconic figures such as Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Bret Lee and many more.

Adding to the star-studded ensemble, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn joins as the coowner of WCL, bringing his support and enthusiasm to this extraordinary cricketing spectacle. The tournament's presentation will be spearheaded by Indian travel company EaseMyTrip.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News