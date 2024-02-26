Sensex (    %)
                        
Utilties shares gain

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 69.56 points or 1.27% at 5562.83 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, SJVN Ltd (up 5.04%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 4.96%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 4.91%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.58%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.7%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 2.14%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.02%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.9%), and PTC India Ltd (up 1.87%).
On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.08%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 0.88%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.57%) moved lower.
At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 56.73 or 0.08% at 73086.07.
The Nifty 50 index was down 14.7 points or 0.07% at 22198.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 221.37 points or 0.48% at 46254.84.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.94 points or 0.3% at 13648.75.
On BSE,1968 shares were trading in green, 1326 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.
First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

