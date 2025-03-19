Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yen weakens to 2-week low against dollar as BoJ holds rates unchanged

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The Japanese yen weakened back to a two-week low against the dollar after the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan at the Monetary Policy Meeting held today decided by a unanimous vote, to encourage the uncollateralized overnight call rate to remain at around 0.5 percent. BoJ said that it is necessary to pay due attention to developments in financial and foreign exchange markets and their impact on Japan's economic activity and prices. In particular, with firms' behavior shifting more toward raising wages and prices recently, exchange rate developments are, compared to the past, more likely to affect prices, the central bank noted. USDJPY pair is currently quoting at 149.60, up 0.17% on the day after having hit an over 5-month low last week on expectation of hawkish BoJ. Moreover, greenback is attempting to firm from a near 5-month low ahead of FOMC due later in the global day. Meanwhile, on the economic front, Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 584.5 billion yen in February, the Ministry of Finance said.

 

Bajaj Auto gains on re-appointing Rajivnayan Rahulkumar Bajaj as MD & CEO

Ixigo partners with travel technology leader - Amadeus

Stock Market Tumbles as Nasdaq Leads Losses; Tech and Airline Stocks Weaken

Insolation Energy rallies on bagging Rs 733-cr new orders

Industrials shares rise

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

