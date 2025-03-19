Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ixigo partners with travel technology leader - Amadeus

Ixigo partners with travel technology leader - Amadeus

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

To offer travellers seamless flight booking experience

Ixigo has partnered with Amadeus, a global leader in travel technology to enhance its airline content offering. Through this collaboration, ixigo will integrate Amadeus' advance EDIFACT (Electronic Data Interchange for Administration, Commerce and Transport) and NDC (New Distribution Capability) content into its platform.

This integration will enable ixigo to provide travellers with greater choice, flexibility and seamless flight booking experience.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Market Tumbles as Nasdaq Leads Losses; Tech and Airline Stocks Weaken

Stock Market Tumbles as Nasdaq Leads Losses; Tech and Airline Stocks Weaken

Insolation Energy rallies on bagging Rs 733-cr new orders

Insolation Energy rallies on bagging Rs 733-cr new orders

Industrials shares rise

Industrials shares rise

Barometers trade with tiny gains; breadth strong

Barometers trade with tiny gains; breadth strong

G R Infra zooms on bagging s 4,263 crore project from NHAI

G R Infra zooms on bagging s 4,263 crore project from NHAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGoogle Pixel 9aIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon