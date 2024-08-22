Business Standard
Zen Technologies secures India patent for its innovative Trigger Sensing System

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 8:50 PM IST
Zen Technologies has received the Indian Patent Grant for its innovative "Trigger Sensing System", a crucial component of the "TacSim" range of products. This patent, granted on 22 August 2024, marks the 17th patent awarded to the company in the calendar year 2024 and the 7th in the financial year 2024- 25.
The "TacSim" product line is renowned for its Force on Force Training Systems, designed to evaluate and enhance the operational capabilities of the defense forces. This latest patent ispart of a suite of five patents related to the "TacSim " range, which includes a Laser Unit, Indoor Tracking Unit, HE36 Grenade Simulator, Weapon Range Estimation System, and now, the Trigger Sensing System.
The "TacSim" product line is scalable and can incorporate the participants of all three services engaged in an integrated joint training exercise on all types of terrain. Extremely versatile in employment, it is an exceptional training tool for realistic training of tri-service tactical groupings of integrated theatre commands.
The Trigger Sensing System, protected under the present Patent will be valid until 22nd October 2030. This system provides an enhanced method for accurately detecting the point of trigger activation in various firearm simulators, ensuring precise and realistic training experiences. It incorporates advanced technologies that simultaneously sense multiple aspects of firearm recoil, including vibration, shock, and sound, thereby minimizing the scope for false triggers and enhancing training accuracy.
First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

