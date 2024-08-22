Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jain Irrigation Systems signs landmark MoU with Coffee Board of India

Jain Irrigation Systems signs landmark MoU with Coffee Board of India

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 8:31 PM IST
Jain Irrigation Systems has signed a landmark MoU with the Coffee Board of India for the commercial release of the advanced high quality, disease-resistant coffee plants to growers. This collaboration is set to transform the coffee industry.
Ajit Jain, Managing Director, Jain Irrigation, said, We are extremely proud to introduce to the world an elite coffee- a disease free, genetically uniform and high yielding variety - bringing prosperity to Indian coffee farmers and putting Indian coffee on the global map.
Coffee Board Secretary and CEO KG Jagadeesha said, "For the first time in the world, we have standardised the tissue culture technology for coffee in India. The coffee plants multiplied using the tissue culture protocols have been evaluated on the fields for the past few years. They are performing much better than the regular varieties. As part of the MoU, Jain Irrigation will multiply and sell the identified coffee plants to growers directly while paying a royalty to the Board.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

Zomato shuts down intercity 'Legends' services with immediate effect

Sarbananda Sonowal, Sarbananda, Sonowal

Vadhvan port to rank among top 10 global container ports, says Sonowal

indian economy, economic growth

MPC internal and external members differ on India's growth outlook

crypto

To ban or regulate? Govt's cryptocurrency paper likely by October 2024

milk factory amul mother dairy

FSSAI orders removal of A1, A2 claims from milk, milk product marketing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon