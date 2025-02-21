Friday, February 21, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zensar Technologies announces change in senior management

Zensar Technologies announces change in senior management

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

With effect from 01 April 2025

The Board of Zensar Technologies at its meeting held on 20 February 2025 has approved the appointment of Kaushik Chatterjee, as Senior Vice President and Head Africa (Senior management personnel) of the Company effective from 01 April 2025. The Board also approved the appointment of Anshul Srivastav, as Senior Vice President and Head Europe (Senior management personnel) of the Company effective from 01 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vasudhagama Enterprises standalone net profit declines 96.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Vasudhagama Enterprises standalone net profit declines 96.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Stock Alert: CIE Automotive, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, NTPC Green Energy

Stock Alert: CIE Automotive, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, NTPC Green Energy

CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit rises 9.49% in the December 2024 quarter

CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit rises 9.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Hindustan Adhesives consolidated net profit rises 0.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Hindustan Adhesives consolidated net profit rises 0.88% in the December 2024 quarter

CIE Automotive India standalone net profit rises 1.22% in the December 2024 quarter

CIE Automotive India standalone net profit rises 1.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon