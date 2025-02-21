Friday, February 21, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: CIE Automotive, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, NTPC Green Energy

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Manappuram Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 21 February 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

CIE Automotive Indias consolidated net profit increased 8.5% to Rs 184.98 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 168.94 crore in Q4 FY23. Net sales fell 5.8% YoY to Rs 2109.95 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sanofi Consumer healthcare Indias standalone net profit fell 1.6% to Rs 44.30 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 45 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 6.8% to Rs 170.70 crore during the quarter.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) and Bharat Light and Power Private (BLP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to address the need for pacing green energy objectives and the government of Indias efforts towards carbon neutral economy.

 

Cipla has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the new drug application (NDA) submitted for Nilotinib Capsules 50, 150 and 200 mg.

Meanwhile, USFDA has conducted a current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) inspection at the analytical testing facility of Sitec Labs, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (Sitec) located in Mahape, Navi Mumbai from 18th to 20th February 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

