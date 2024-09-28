Zydus receives USFDA approval for Enzalutamide capsules

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Enzalutamide Capsules, 40 mg (USRLD: Xtandi Capsules, 40 mg).
Enzalutamide capsules are androgen receptor inhibitors indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Enzalutamide Capsules will be produced at the Group's manufacturing site at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.
Enzalutamide capsules, 40 mg had annual sales of USD 869.4 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT July 2024).
