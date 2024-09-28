Business Standard
Zydus receives USFDA approval for Enzalutamide capsules

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Enzalutamide capsules

Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Enzalutamide Capsules, 40 mg (USRLD: Xtandi Capsules, 40 mg).

Enzalutamide capsules are androgen receptor inhibitors indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Enzalutamide Capsules will be produced at the Group's manufacturing site at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

Enzalutamide capsules, 40 mg had annual sales of USD 869.4 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT July 2024).

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

