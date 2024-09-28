Ola Electric plans to double its service network by Dec'24

To provide quick-service guarantee from 10 October 2024Ola Electric announced #HyperService campaign to further strengthen its service network and provide a technology-led, best-in-class after-sales experience. As part of the campaign, the company will double its company-owned service network to 1,000 centres by December 2024.
The company also announced its EV Service Training Program with the aim of training 1 lakh third-party mechanics under the 'Network Partner Program'. This industry-first initiative is aimed at accelerating EV penetration and making every mechanic EV-ready across India.
Starting on 10 October 2024, the company will provide a quick-service guarantee, in a phased manner. Customers - whose service case takes longer than one day - will be provided with a backup Ola S1 scooter, giving them a stress-free service experience. Additionally, customers with Ola Care+ subscription will be eligible for Ola cabs coupons which will be valid until their request is resolved.
Additionally, with the #HyperService campaign, Ola Electric will deploy AI-powered proactive maintenance and remote diagnostics for a one-of-a-kind ownership experience. These AI features will detect issues even before they arise, thereby addressing them proactively at customers' doorstep. Ola Electric will rollout these AI features to all Ola customers starting 10 October 2024.
