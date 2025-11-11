Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Sebi warning triggers surge in withdrawals from digital gold fintechs

Sebi warning triggers surge in withdrawals from digital gold fintechs

Following Sebi's warning that digital gold lies outside its regulatory scope, fintechs are facing scrutiny over vault practices, investor safety, and KYC compliance

Sebi noted that digital or e-gold was being marketed as an alternative to physical gold investment.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Fintech platforms offering digital gold have seen nearly a threefold surge in user withdrawals after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) cautioned the public against dealing in such products last week, according to industry sources. Many also acknowledged that the advisory has put players in a bind.
 
In a statement on November 8, Sebi said that digital gold products were outside the purview of the markets regulator. This meant regulators could not inspect fintech platforms’ physical vaults to verify the presence and purity of gold, as these entities operated outside regulatory oversight.
 
“Platform users now have
