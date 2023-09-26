Gold and silver prices unchanged, yellow metal selling at Rs 59,950

The price of 24-carat gold was unchanged during Tuesday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 59,950, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was the same as yesterday with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,800.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged at Rs 54,950.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 59,950.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,100, Rs 59,950, and Rs 60,220, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,950.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,100, Rs 54,950, and Rs 55,200, respectively.

US gold prices drifted lower on Tuesday as the US dollar and Treasury yields climbed, with investors awaiting a key consumer inflation report for more cues on whether the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates once again this year.

Spot gold ticked down 0.1 per cent to $1,914.61 per ounce by 0056 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $1,933.30.

SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.1% on Monday to their lowest level since January 2020.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $23.09 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3 per cent to $908.69 and palladium slipped 0.1 per cent to $1,228.31.

One kg of silver is currently trading at 75,800 in Delhi and Mumbai.

One kg of silver in Chennai is currently trading at Rs 79,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)