Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 60,230, silver falls Rs 300 to Rs 74,500

The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 during Thursday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,230, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price fell Rs 300 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,500.

The price of 22-carat gold remains unchanged at Rs 55,200.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 60,230.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,370, Rs 60,220, and Rs 60,550, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,200.





US gold prices retreated on Thursday as the dollar and bond yields powered higher after the Federal Reserve signalled another rate hike this year and a tighter monetary policy through 2024 than previously expected. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,350, Rs 55,200, and Rs 55,500, respectively.

Spot gold slid 0.3% to $1,924.68 per ounce by 0059 GMT, while US gold futures tumbled 1.1% to $1,944.90.



Spot gold prices on Wednesday hit their highest since Sept. 1 before the US Fed revised its economic projections with higher-for-longer rate warnings.



Spot silver fell 0.7% to $23.07 per ounce, platinum slipped 1.1% to $918.79 and palladium dropped 1.8% to $1,251.21.



One kg of silver is currently trading at 74,500 in Delhi and Mumbai.

One kg of silver in Chennai is currently trading at Rs 78,000. Spot silver fell 0.7% to $23.07 per ounce, platinum slipped 1.1% to $918.79 and palladium dropped 1.8% to $1,251.21.

(With inputs from Reuters)