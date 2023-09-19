Gold price rises Rs 150 to Rs 60,050, silver falls Rs 200 to Rs 74,500

The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 150 during Tuesday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,050, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver fell Rs 200 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,500.

The price of 22-carat gold went up by Rs 140, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,050.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at Rs 60,050, while the price in Kolkata and Hyderabad is at Rs 60,080.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,210, Rs 60,080, and Rs 60,440, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,050.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,200, Rs 55,050, and Rs 55,400, respectively.

Also Read Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400 Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500 Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200 Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070 Gold up by Rs 10, silver unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,900/10g Gold price rises Rs 220 to Rs 59,670, silver jumps Rs 500 to Rs 74,000 Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,450 per 10g Gold slumps Rs 380 to Rs 59,450/10g, silver falls Rs 1,000 to Rs 73,500 Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 59,830; silver up Rs 500 to Rs 74,000

US gold prices hit two-week highs on Tuesday, with the U.S. dollar losing its grip on six-month highs scaled last week, with attention focused on the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that begins later in the day.

Spot gold was steady at $1,932.79 per ounce by 0058 GMT, having hit its highest since Sept. 5 earlier in the session. US gold futures were up 0.1 per cent at $1,954.30 per ounce.

The US dollar eased 0.1 per cent against its rivals, making gold less expensive for overseas buyers, ahead of key central bank policy decisions by United States, Britain and Japan over the week.

Spot silver edged 0.1 per cent higher to $23.24 per ounce, platinum was flat at $933.10 and palladium jumped 1.1 per cent to $1,249.07.

One kg of silver is currently trading at 74,500 in Delhi and Mumbai.

One kg of silver in Chennai is currently trading at Rs 78,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)