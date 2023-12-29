Sensex (    %)
                        
Gold price jumps Rs 430 to Rs 64,250, silver climbs Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

The price of 22-carat gold climbed Rs 400, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,900

Gold

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 59,050, Rs 58,900, and Rs 59,450, respectively. | Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 8:48 AM IST

The price of 24-carat gold jumped Rs 430 during early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 64,250, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 300 with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 79,500.

The price of 22-carat gold climbed Rs 400, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,900.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,250.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 64,400, Rs 64,250, and Rs 64,850, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,900.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 59,050, Rs 58,900, and Rs 59,450, respectively. 

US gold prices were set on Friday for their best year in three on strong bets of US interest rate cuts early next year and as the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East lifted safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,068.95 per ounce, as of 0233 GMT. It has risen 14 per cent so far in the year, heading for its biggest annual gain since 2020.

US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $2,078.70 per ounce.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $23.83 per ounce, but looked set to the end the year largely flat.

Platinum was steady at $1,002.50 per ounce, a near six-month high, while palladium rose 0.1 per cent to $1,133.73.

Data on Thursday showed China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rose about 37 per cent in November from the previous month, as the world's top consumer eased some import restrictions on the metal to meet expected demand for the Chinese New Year.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 79,500.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 81,000.

(with inputs from Reuters)
