Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Oil prices slip as investors monitor Red Sea tensions triggered by Gaza war

Israeli forces pummelled central Gaza by land, sea and air on Wednesday after Israel's Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi told reporters on Tuesday that the Gaza war would go on "for many months"

Oil refinery

Danish company Maersk has scheduled several dozen container vessels to travel via the Suez Canal and Red Sea. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday, eating into the previous day's gains as investors monitored developments in the Red Sea, where shippers are returning despite further attacks on Tuesday.
Brent crude futures were down 54 cents, or 0.6%, at $80.53 a barrel by 1445 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $74.92.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Danish shipping company Maersk said it has scheduled several dozen container vessels to travel via the Suez Canal and Red Sea in the coming weeks after calling a temporary halt to those routes this month after attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia.
France's CMA CGM also said it was resuming passage through the Red Sea after deployment of a multinational task force to the region.
"I think we have to wait and see whether the increased naval patrols and rerouting of ships lead to a decline in attacks," said Callum Macpherson, head of commodities at Investec.
Both the Brent and WTI benchmarks settled more than 2% higher in the previous session as the latest attacks on ships in the Red Sea prompted fears of shipping disruption.
The prospect of a prolonged Israeli military campaign in Gaza also remains a major driver of market sentiment.
Israeli forces pummelled central Gaza by land, sea and air on Wednesday after Israel's Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi told reporters on Tuesday that the Gaza war would go on "for many months".
Elsewhere, oil loadings at the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk were suspended because of a storm. However, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal near the port was open, Kazakhstan's energy ministry said.
U.S. crude stocks were expected to have fallen by 2.6 million barrels last week, while distillate and gasoline inventories were expected to have risen, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
Inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration are expected on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, a day later than normal because of the Christmas holiday.

Also Read

Oil rises after Iran-backed Houthi attack on ship, weak sentiment weighs

Brent hovers near $80 amid geopolitical tensions over Red Sea attacks

Cruise ship holidays: Affordable and accessible than ever before

Ship carrying nearly 3,000 Mercedes, BMW cars on fire near Netherlands

Indian Navy rescues injured crew member from hijacked Malta commercial ship

Indian refiners seek to boost Middle East supplies as attack delays cargoes

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,710, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 63,490 per 10g

Gold price rises Rs 230 to Rs 63,230, silver climbs Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Crude Oil Price Israel-Palestine Middle East Yemen Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon