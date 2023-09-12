Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 59,830; silver up Rs 500 to Rs 74,000





The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,840.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,830. The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 10 during Tuesday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 59,830, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price rose Rs 500, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,000.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,990, Rs 59,830, and Rs 60,160, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,840.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,990, Rs 54,840, and Rs 55,150, respectively.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,921.04 per ounce by 0042 GMT, while US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,944.50.



The US dollar index steadied after posting its biggest intraday loss in two weeks in the previous session ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due on Wednesday.



Elsewhere, spot silver was flat at $23.06 per ounce, platinum eased 0.2% to $896.69 and palladium dropped 0.2% to $1,215.70.



(With inputs from Reuters)

US gold prices were listless on Tuesday as investors awaited the release of US inflation figures that could provide an updated view on interest rates after a widely expected pause by the Federal Reserve next week.