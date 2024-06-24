Gold price slips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal at Rs 72,370

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,340.

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,370, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,900.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,370.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,520, Rs 72,370, and Rs 73,030, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,340.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,490, Rs 66,340, and Rs 66,940, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 91,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 96,100.

US Gold prices inched higher on Monday as Treasury yields edged lower, while investors await economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials through this week for clarity on the US central bank's timeline on interest rate cuts.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,324.36 per ounce, as of 0155 GMT. US gold futures also edged 0.2 per cent higher to $2,336.70.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $29.55 per ounce, platinum was down 0.2 per cent at $990.30 and palladium lost 0.1 per cent to $947.50.





(With input from Reuters)