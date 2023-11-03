Gold prices increase by Rs 110 to Rs 61,640/10 gm; silver rate up Rs 700

The price of 24-carat gold jumped Rs 110 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 61,640, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver saw an increase of Rs 700, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,800.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 56,500.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,640.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold differs, standing at Rs 61,790, Rs 61,640, and Rs 62,130, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,500.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 56,650, Rs 56,500, and Rs 56,950, respectively.





October non-farm payrolls report later in the day for more clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

Spot gold was almost flat at $1,985.09 per ounce by 0112 GMT and US gold futures were little changed at $1,992.40.



Bullion has declined 1 per cent so far in the week after three consecutive weekly gains. Prices rose above the key $2,000-per-ounce level last week on safe-haven demand amid growing unrest in the Middle East.



Spot silver slipped 0.3 per cent to $22.68 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1 per cent to $921.02 and palladium climbed 1.5 per cent to $1,116.57.



In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 74,800.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,700.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,020 per 10g Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,450 per 10g Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark Gold prices increase by Rs 160 to Rs 61,960/kg; silver rate up Rs 500 Gold slumps Rs 380 to Rs 59,450/10g, silver falls Rs 1,000 to Rs 73,500 Gold falls by Rs 320, silver down by Rs 1,200, trading at Rs 74,100 per kg Gold price falls Rs 550 to Rs 61,850, silver dips Rs 300 to Rs 75,300 Indices snap two-day gain; settle lower; Nifty declines over 61 points Gold demand loses lustre in peak festival season in India as prices rally Q3 gold demand up 10%; price to play key role in Dhanteras buying

Gold prices were largely flat in early Asian hours on Friday, as investors looked forward to the US