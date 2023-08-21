Confirmation

Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,020 per 10g

The price of 22-carat gold also remained the same, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,100.

Gold

Gold

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 7:56 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged during Monday's early trade, with ten grams of the metal selling at Rs 59,020, according to data from the GoodReturns website. Silver, too, remained stable, with 1 kg of the metal selling at Rs 73,300.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also remained the same, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,100.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,020.
 

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,170, Rs 59,020, and Rs 59,450, respectively.
 
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,100.
 
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,250, Rs 5,100, and Rs 54,500, respectively.
 
On Monday, US gold prices steadied above 5-month lows after declining in the previous five sessions, as investors saddled up for central bankers' gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this week for an outlook on the economy and interest rates.
 
Spot gold was flat at $1,888.36 per ounce by 0124 GMT, while US gold futures added 0.1 per cent to $1,917.70.
 
In other metals, spot silver steadied at $22.71 per ounce, and platinum was around $909.57. Palladium was up 0.1 per cent at $1,257.43
 
One kg of silver currently trades at Rs 73,300 in Delhi and Mumbai.
 
In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 76,500.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 7:56 AM IST

