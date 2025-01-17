Business Standard

Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 80, 630; silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 95,600 per kg

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,910

Gold, Gold Coin

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 80,780. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 80,630 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 95,600.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,910.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 80,630.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 80,780.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,910.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 74,060.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, and Kolkata at Rs 95,600. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,03,100.
 
US gold headed for weekly gains on revived hopes of Fed rate cuts Jan 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Friday and were headed for a third straight week of gains after US data this week hinted that the Federal Reserve might continue easing interest rates this year.
 
Spot gold was flat at $2,715.21 per ounce as of 0047 GMT, hovering near a more than one-month peak hit on Thursday. Bullion has gained about 1 per cent so far this week.
 
Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $30.82 per ounce, adding over 1 per cent for the week. Palladium eased 0.1 per cent to $937.25 and platinum shed 0.1 per cent to $931.85. Both were headed for weekly losses.
  (With inputs from Reuters)
 

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices India gold demand Silver demand gold silver demand

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

