Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 80,080; silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 93,600 per kg

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,410

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 80,230. Credit: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 80,080 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 93,600.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,410.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 80,080.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 80,230.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,410.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,560.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, and Kolkata at Rs 93,600. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,01,100.
 
US gold prices hit more than one-month highs on Thursday in early Asian hours after data showed US
core inflation rose less than expected in December, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve could ease interest rates further.
 
Spot gold was flat at $2,695.84 per ounce, as of 0051 GMT, after hitting its highest since Dec. 12 earlier in the session. US gold futures gained 0.2 per centto $2,723.80.
 
Spot silver shed 0.3 per centto $30.57 per ounce and palladium steadied at $961.45. Platinum added 0.2 per centto $940.45.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

