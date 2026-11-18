Gold and silver prices came under pressure on Wednesday, November 18, amid continued strength in the US dollar and expectations of aggressive interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

At the time of writing, gold futures on Comex were trading near $3,800 per ounce, while silver was trading near $45.80 per ounce.

In the domestic market, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading near ₹1,31,800 per 10 gram, while silver futures were trading near ₹1,64,900 per kg.

Gold prices fall

Gold futures opened lower. On the MCX, the benchmark December gold contract opened ₹2,601 lower at ₹1,31,622 per 10 gram. The previous close was ₹1,34,223.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹2,405 lower at ₹1,31,818.

Gold futures had touched a high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 gram earlier this year.

Silver also slides

Silver futures also opened lower. On the MCX, the benchmark December silver contract opened ₹2,401 lower at ₹1,67,301 per kg. The previous close was ₹1,69,702.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹4,823 lower at ₹1,64,879.

Silver futures had touched a high of ₹4,20,048 per kg earlier this year.

Gold, silver weak in global market

Gold and silver were trading lower in the international market.

On Comex, gold opened at $3,855.20 per ounce. The previous closing price was $3,864.20. At the time of writing, it was trading $66.30 lower at $3,797.90 per ounce.

Gold prices had touched a high of $5,586.20 per ounce earlier this year.

Comex silver futures opened at $47.41 per ounce. The previous closing price was $47.35. At the time of writing, it was trading $1.49 lower at $45.86 per ounce.

Silver prices had touched a high of $121.79 per ounce earlier this year.

Levels to watch

According to Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory, gold was technically witnessing long unwinding. Open interest declined 3.79 per cent to 14,845 contracts, while prices fell by ₹316, indicating that investors were exiting or booking profits on existing long positions.

The technical data placed support at ₹1,33,350, followed by ₹1,32,470. However, the current gold price quoted in the report, at ₹1,31,818, is already below both levels.

Resistance is seen at ₹1,35,220. If gold sustains above this level, prices could rise towards ₹1,36,220.

Silver was technically witnessing fresh buying during the period under consideration. Open interest rose 3.52 per cent to 17,605 contracts, while prices increased by ₹1,839, indicating the creation of fresh long positions.

The technical data placed support at ₹1,68,080, followed by ₹1,66,470. However, the current silver price quoted in the report, at ₹1,64,879, is already below both support levels.

Resistance is seen at ₹1,71,170. If prices sustain above this level, silver could rise towards ₹1,72,640.

MCX, Comex prices

Note: MCX gold futures prices are in rupees per 10 gram, while MCX silver futures prices are in rupees per kg. Comex gold and silver futures prices are in dollars per ounce. Last traded prices are as of the time of writing.