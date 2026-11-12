Thursday, November 12, 2026 | 08:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices drop as hopes for Iran, Ukraine peace talks pressure markets

Oil prices drop as hopes for Iran, Ukraine peace talks pressure markets

Brent futures lost $1.14, ​or 1.2%, to $91.62 a barrel by 0141 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ‌crude futures fell $1.04, or 1.2%, to $85.49

crude oil. oil

Brent rose about 1.4% and WTI 0.6% on Wednesday after hitting two-month lows the previous day

Reuters TOKYO
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 8:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices dropped more than $1 on Thursday as hopes for progress in peace talks over the Middle East ​and the Russia-Ukraine wars pressured the market.

Brent futures lost $1.14, ​or 1.2%, to $91.62 a barrel by 0141 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ‌crude futures fell $1.04, or 1.2%, to $85.49. Brent rose about 1.4% and WTI 0.6% on Wednesday after hitting two-month lows the previous day.

"Markets are falling on expectations that behind-the-scenes efforts are underway to secure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and that it is unlikely the Iran war will escalate ahead of the US-China summit next week," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist of Nissan Securities Investment, a unit of Nissan Securities.

 

"However, given the uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, the markets are unlikely to suffer a significant collapse," ‌Kikukawa said.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed to a major prisoner exchange at two days of peace talks in Abu Dhabi that ended on Wednesday, although US mediators said differences remained on other major issues, including territory.

Also Read

gold, gold prices, spot gold

Gold faces inflation headwinds on hawkish Fed tilt; $4,150 stays key hurdle

crude oil, oil prices

Oil rises from 2-month low as Hormuz shipping attacks offset truce hopes

crude oil. oil

US midterm results may ease India's oil import bill, but tariff risks staypremium

bse, nse stock market

Bullish signals! GIFT Nifty jumps 1% as crude oil prices test $90/bbl

crude oil. oil

Oil prices fall as Trump signals pause in military action against Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv hoped to achieve concrete results on resolving the war this year.

Meanwhile, Iran will not allow even a single particle of enriched nuclear material to ​leave the country and there will be consequences if US launches new strikes, Iranian security ‌chief Mohsen Rezaei said in televised remarks.

Washington has said nuclear issues must be part of any initial negotiations with Iran aimed at ending the ​eight-month-old war, ‌while US officials downplayed the need for further military strikes.

OPEC+ crude oil production jumped ‌in October, led by a sharp increase in output from Saudi Arabia despite continued disruption to shipments through the Hormuz Strait.

US crude stocks rose by ‌9 ​million barrels in ​the latest week, market sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute. Official data from the US Energy Information Administration is due ‌on Thursday, delayed ​a day due to a US national holiday on Wednesday. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gold, gold prices, spot gold

Gold, silver extend gains as softer oil prices ease inflation concerns

oil, ship, crude oil

Oil prices fall on open as Trump says fresh Iran attacks 'unlikely'

gold, gold prices, spot gold

Bullion may remain under pressure as markets track US-Iran war, inflation

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

Gold, silver turn cheaper on Dhanteras amid profit-booking, firm dollar

crude oil. oil

Oil prices fall for fourth day as US midterm results ease Iran war fears

Topics : Crude Oil Price Oil prices slip Oil Prices Crude Oil Prices

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to Buy TodayStocks to WatchNifty Trading StrategyTata Steel ShareHonasa Consumer ShareNew Zealand vs India 3rd ODI StreamingNvidia's investigating CEO Jensen HuangGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 8:20 AM IST