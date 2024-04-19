Business Standard
Govt discusses crude oil market volatility with OPEC secretary general

During telephone conversation with Haitham Al-Ghais India's oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri "emphasized the importance of balancing market stability, affordability, with pragmatism", said statement

India imports more than 85% of its oil needs and traditionally relies on Middle Eastern oil producers, most members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, for most of its requirements.

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, discussed recent trends and volatility in the global oil market and their impact on global energy stability with OPEC secretary general on Friday, a government statement said.
