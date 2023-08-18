Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Crypto wrap: Global macro uncertainties pull market deep in the red

The uncertainty around Chinese economy, where real estate crisis has touched a new high after Evergrande filed for bankruptcy protection in New York, has also contributed to sell-off in the markets

Cryptocurrency

Photo: Reuters

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The cryptocurrency market has plunged deep into the red over the last seven days, due to global macroeconomic uncertainties, experts told Business Standard. Bitcoin, the largest digital token by market capitalisation, has declined over 10 per cent in the last week, trading at $26,410 on Friday, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum, the second largest token, was down nearly 9 per cent, trading at $1,684. Other major tokens like Cardano and Solana also fell by 10 per cent.

"Crypto markets have come under severe selling pressure, as global macro uncertainties have resulted in a 'risk-off' sentiment. Most tokens are trading at sharply lower prices, with the overall crypto market capitalisation remaining just above $1.1 trillion. Market leaders, Bitcoin and Ethereum, broke important anchored price levels which they had been trading around for weeks, and are now trading below $27,000 and $1,700 levels respectively, down almost 10 per cent since last week," said Parth Chaturvedi, investment lead at CoinSwitch Ventures.

He added, "Along with this, the minutes released by the Federal Open Market Committee attracted attention, outlining concerns about inflation and the potential necessity of raising interest rates. The ongoing apprehensions surrounding China's economic landscape further added to the downward pressure on Bitcoin's prices."

The co-founder and chief executive officer of Mudrex, Edul Patel, also highlighted the uncertainty around the Chinese economy, where the real estate crisis has escalated after Evergrande filed for bankruptcy protection in New York, contributing to the sell-off in the markets.

"More broadly, all 'risk-on' assets, including equities, have fallen in price as the macro conditions get murkier, with China experiencing a slowdown in internal consumption and announcing a surprise interest rate cut," Chaturvedi added. He also noted that the Evergrande news alone wiped off $1 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Also Read

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Bitcoin breaches $30k-mark fuelled by Powell's comments, spot ETF filings

Crypto wrap: Bitcoin continues to stay over $30,000, Ethereum above $1,800

Crypto wrap: Market trading flat amid regulatory crackdown on Binance

Crypto market cracks 5%, Bitcoin at 3-month low after US SEC sues Binance

Bitcoin's extreme volatility vanishes amid 'extreme apathy and exhaustion'

Coinbase gets approval to offer crypto futures to eligible US customers

Crypto wrap: Market flat amid anticipation of another 25 bps hike by US Fed

Crypto wrap: Market trading sideways as altcoins under selling pressure

Crypto wrap: Market trading sideways on Fed rate hike, Twitter rebranding


Furthermore, Elon Musk's SpaceX reportedly sold Bitcoin holdings worth $343 million, pulling the token's price down.

In the realm of altcoins, the much-anticipated launch of SHIB's Shibarium, as an Ethereum layer 2, was marred by a bridging disaster, resulting in $2.5 million worth of bridged Ethereum getting lost, leading to a sharp sell-off in SHIB prices.

According to the research team of crypto exchange CoinDCX, SHIB experienced a decline of over 8 per cent last night.

"This downturn translated to a reduction of approximately $500 million in its overall market capitalisation," the team stated.
Topics : Bitcoin cryptocurrency China SpaceX Bitcoin falls BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon