US crypto reserve may pave way for India to recognise cryptocurrencies

US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a strategic cryptocurrency reserve could pave the way to improve the legitimacy of virtual digital assets (VDAs) in India, potentially strengthening the case for the country to consider integrating crypto into its reserves, according to industry experts.

Last week, Trump said that five VDAs, including Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano, were expected to be included in a new US strategic reserve for cryptocurrencies.

Crypto experts believe that such an announcement from a leading crypto-adopting nation could encourage other countries, including India, to incorporate crypto into their reserves and push for clearer VDA regulations.