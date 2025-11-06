Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets in green; LIC, Ola Electric Q2 results today
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE, November 6, 2025: Early trends in GIFT Nifty futures also point to a positive start for the benchmark indices
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, November 6, 2025: Indian equity markets are poised to open higher on Thursday, tracking gains across global peers. Investor sentiment is expected to remain upbeat, supported by second-quarter earnings, global cues, and active primary market developments. Early trends in GIFT Nifty futures also point to a positive start for the benchmark indices.
At 6:38 AM on Thursday, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 46 points lower at 25,754.50.
On the global front, investors await jobless claims data from the US and the Bank of England’s interest rate decision in the UK. Back home, D-Street investors await the HSBC Composite PMI Final and HSBC Services PMI Final data for October 2025.
Markets across the Asia-Pacific region were buoyant in trade on Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains after AMD’s third-quarter earnings beat lifted artificial intelligence stocks. South Korea’s Kospi index jumped 2.5 per cent, leading regional gains and recovering from its decline in the previous session. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.45 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.58 per cent.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices settled higher on Wednesday as corporate earnings and private payrolls data came in stronger than expected, while Treasury yields surged following the day’s economic reports. The broader S&P 500 ended with gains of 0.37 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 0.65 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.48 per cent.
Markets recap
Earlier on Tuesday, November 4, the benchmark equity indices — the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 — ended lower. The Sensex declined 519.34 points, or 0.62 per cent, to close at 83,459.15, while the Nifty50 fell 165.70 points, or 0.64 per cent, to settle at 25,597.65. The markets remained closed on Wednesday, November 5, on account of Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji (Gurpurab 2025).
FII, DII data
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,160.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth ₹1,042.14 crore on Tuesday, November 4.
IPOs today
In the mainboard IPO segment, the basis of allotment for Lenskart Solutions IPO shares is set to take place today. Shares of Orkla India are scheduled to make their D-Street debut today. Meanwhile, the Groww IPO enters the second day of subscription.
In the SME space, Finbud Financial Services IPO opens for public subscription, while Shreeji Global FMCG enters the second day of its subscription. Shares of Safecure Services are also set to make their D-Street debut today.
Q2 results today
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Cummins India, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Zydus Lifesciences, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Lupin, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mankind Pharma, ABB India, Godrej Properties, NHPC, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, and Ola Electric Mobility are among the companies scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 results today.
7:29 AM
