India is where smart money should be: Mirae Asset Global Investments CEO

Mirae Asset Global Investments is looking to further leverage its India presence by launching more India-focused funds in the US, Australia and Europe, says Young Kim, President and Chief Global Officer. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar, Kim says that even as short-term investor interest has shifted towards AI and tech stocks in the US and China, India remains an attractive long-term opportunity for global investors. Edited Excerpts:

What are your plans for the next phase of growth in India?

We have a firm belief that India’s growth story will only get stronger, and we want to be part of