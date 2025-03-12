Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / India is where smart money should be: Mirae Asset Global Investments CEO

India is where smart money should be: Mirae Asset Global Investments CEO

Kim says that even as short-term investor interest has shifted towards AI and tech stocks in the US and China, India remains an attractive long-term opportunity for global investors

Young Kim, President and Chief Global Officer, Mirae Asset Global Investments
Premium

Young Kim, President and Chief Global Officer, Mirae Asset Global Investments

Abhishek Kumar
8 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mirae Asset Global Investments is looking to further leverage its India presence by launching more India-focused funds in the US, Australia and Europe, says Young Kim, President and Chief Global Officer. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar, Kim says that even as short-term investor interest has shifted towards AI and tech stocks in the US and China, India remains an attractive long-term opportunity for global investors. Edited Excerpts:
 
What are your plans for the next phase of growth in India?
 
We have a firm belief that India’s growth story will only get stronger, and we want to be part of
Topics : Mirae Asset Management Markets Investment Global Investment

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon