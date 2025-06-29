MF distribution industry moving towards consolidation: Misbah Baxamusa

Misbah Baxamusa, chief executive officer at NJ Wealth — one of India’s largest mutual fund (MF) distributors, with assets under management (AUM) of over ₹2.5 trillion — tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that they’re seeing growing interest from salaried individuals, small business owners, and first-generation earners in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, who are aspirational and open to exploring investment avenues. Edited excerpts:

How would you describe the current landscape of MF distribution (MFD) in India?

The MFD landscape in India is undergoing a major transformation. While fragmentation remains common — especially among smaller independent distributors — the industry